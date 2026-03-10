South Connellsville council votes to shut down local volunteer fire company

SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — A local volunteer fire company is no longer allowed to respond to 911 calls.

South Connellsville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeremy Grubbs told Channel 11 that the borough council voted to shut the company down Monday night.

Another department, five to seven minutes away, will be responding instead.

Grubbs says that is too big a difference.

“You’re already looking seven minutes out, but okay, it takes time for guys to get to the fire hall, get the emergency vehicles. During the day, volunteers are hard to get,” Grubbs said.

Council asked the fire company to hand over documents, including bank statements and training records. The chief said they provided the documents, but were told they were 90 days late.

Channel 11 reached out to the mayor and council president to learn more about what led up to the closure, but has not heard back yet.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group