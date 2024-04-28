South Fayette High School raises over $338K for kids with cancer

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — South Fayette High School students raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for an organization that helps kids with pediatric cancer.

The students held a “mini-thon” which is a dance marathon event that is inspired by an event held annually at Penn State.

South Fayette School District’s director of communications said the total amount of money was revealed at 5:45 a.m. Saturday morning, after students participated in 12 hours of dancing, games and celebrating.

The fundraiser brought in $338,205.15 for Four Diamonds, an organization that is dedicated to fighting pediatric cancer. This exceeds the school’s previous record by more than $2,000.

Four Diamonds covers the cost of treatment that insurance does not cover for kids.

In the 12 years the fundraiser has been held at the high school, around $1.8 million has been raised for Four Diamonds.

