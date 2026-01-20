South Hills Interfaith Movement holds volunteer event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Dozens of volunteers joined together in Bethel Park to help the South Hills Interfaith Movement.

About 70 volunteers, half of them kids, helped stock pantry shelves, assemble hygiene kits and make flower bouquets as a way to give back on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Officials said it’s the first time they’ve held an event like this and were surprised when they had to put a cap on the number of registrations.

“This event today is a really great way to welcome parents and kids. I’ve seen kids as young as maybe 2 or 3, and just spread awareness about the need in our community and about how easy it is to help and get involved,” Communications Manager of South Hills Interfaith Movement Rachel Wehite said.

