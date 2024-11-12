South Side Kids host annual gingerbread house decorating party

PITTSBURGH — Over 50 children and their families participated in the South Side Kids Gingerbread House decorating party on Monday.

Participants created everything from snowmen to Santas. There were even gingerbread houses with pool and lifeguards.

Children used pretzels, gummy bears and more to create their masterpieces.

The houses will be on display at the City-County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh from Nov. 23 through Jan. 3.

