South Side moves to establish funded business district for East Carson Street

PITTSBURGH — The South Side is working to reestablish a funded community organization to focus on maintaining and improving its East Carson Street business district.

District Three Councilman Bob Charland, who represents the South Side, introduced legislation on Monday to establish the East Carson Street Improvement Association, essentially the kind of Business Improvement District that functions downtown and in Oakland in which stakeholders agree to contribute funding to help oversee a range of initiatives for public safety, promotion, business recruitment among others.

According to an announcement by Charland, the legislation introduced to establish the new improvement district comes after more than a year of various planning and public engagement to build consensus for the new organization.

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