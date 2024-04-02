South Side restaurant hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH — A South Side restaurant has been hit with a consumer alert.

An inspection of Waffles INCaffeinated at 2517 E. Carson Street revealed rodent droppings on and around a dish machine, on kitchen shelves with food service utensils and cutting boards, at the server coffee station in the dining room and underneath booth seating in the dining room, according to the Allegheny County Health Department.

An inspector also found evidence of chew marks and nesting material in an office door at the back of the kitchen.

Other violations included date marking of food, employee hygiene and waste water disposal.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group