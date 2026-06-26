South Side Street Fest will return this weekend after successful first night

PITTSBURGH — Building on the success of its opening night, the South Side Street Fest will return on Friday and Saturday.

The South Side Street Fest launched on June 20, transforming Pittsburgh’s East Carson Street into a pedestrian-friendly destination that attracted more than 3,000 guests.

The six-block corridor between 12th and 18th Streets was closed to vehicles, creating spaces for outdoor dining, local vendors, entertainment and community gathering. The debut event included Keystone Mini Golf, live music, complimentary drink vouchers and interactive activities for visitors.

This Friday and Saturday, events are scheduled from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on both evenings. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to enter.

Entry to the event footprint requires passing through designated security checkpoints.

This weekend’s festivities will feature Keystone Mini Golf, The Carson Game Zone, live entertainment, interactive photo stations, beer and cocktail gardens and local vendors. Magician Felix Riba is scheduled to perform on Saturday evening. Attendees will also have opportunities to dine and drink with participating restaurants and bars.

Organizers emphasized that the event is designed to bring people together face-to-face, encouraging personal connections among residents, visitors, business owners and friends. This approach is intended to build stronger neighborhoods and a more connected community.

For event schedules, vendor information, participating businesses and sponsorship opportunities, the public can visit the event website.

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