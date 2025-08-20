Southbound 62nd Street Bridge in Etna to close this weekend for maintenance work

ETNA, Pa. — The 62nd Street Bridge in Allegheny County will be closed to southbound traffic this weekend for maintenance work.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday and continue through 5 a.m. on Monday, weather permitting. The closure is necessary to allow crews to perform concrete repairs, install mast arm foundations and repair overhead signs.

Posted Detour

From southbound Route 8, take the ramp to Kittanning Street in Etna

Turn right onto Kittanning Street

Turn left onto Butler Street

Turn left onto Freeport Street

Turn right onto Bridge Street

Turn right onto the ramp to South 28 toward Pittsburgh

From southbound Route 28, take the left-hand ramp to 40th Street Bridge/Lawrenceville (Exit 3A)

Cross the 40th Street Bridge

Turn left onto Butler Street

Follow Butler Street back to the 62nd Street Bridge

End detour

Traffic in the northbound direction will not be affected by this weekend’s closure. However, PennDOT has tentatively scheduled a second weekend closure for the southbound direction from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8. Additionally, the first northbound closure is planned for the weekend of Sept. 12 to Sept. 15.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead and consider alternate routes during the closure period to avoid delays.

