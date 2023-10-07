Spectators gather for 35th annual Columbus Day Parade in Bloomfield

PITTSBURGH — The Columbus Day Parade has been a tradition for 35 years in Pittsburgh’s Little Italy.

The parade made its way down Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood Saturday morning as spectators of all ages lined the streets.

“Everybody’s here, having a beautiful day, enjoying the parade, that’s the only thing that matters,” said James Piontek of Bloomfield.

The Italian Sons and Daughters of America Western PA District sponsored the parade, which included high school bands such as the Pittsburgh Obama Academy Marching Band.

Pittsburgh Police took part in the parade, as well as the sheriff’s department. There were somber remembrances of fallen officers.

The Italian-American War Veterans have participated from the very beginning.

“Ever since the parade started. That along with… been how many years since Columbus 500, that’s how long we’ve been doing it,” said National Commander Tony Ficarri, with the Italian-American War Veterans.

This year’s Grand Marshal is Judge Robert Gallo.

All federal, state and county offices are closed Monday for the Columbus Day holiday.

