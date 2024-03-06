Speed safety cameras near work zones designed to protect workers

PENNSYLVANIA — As you approach a work zone, you may have noticed a speed safety camera. State officials say they’re making a real difference and as of now, the cameras are a permanent fixture.

High visibility signage gives drivers advance notice of the speed safety cameras that are only operational in active work zones where workers are present.

The cameras detect and record drivers exceeding the work zone speed limits by 11 miles per hour or more using electronic speed timing devices.

We found a driver very familiar with the cameras.

“Yeah, I got three tickets in one month. Not happy,” Steve Bosken said.

For the first offense, registered owners of the vehicle get a warning letter. A second violation is $75 and a third offense is $150.

It started as a pilot program but is now the law.

“I think they’re alright. You gotta start off small and you continue to mess up and get more and more. I think it’s a good idea,” Jason Courtney said.

Data from the pilot program over five years shows there was a:

38% reduction in speeding in work zones,

47% reduction in excessive speeding in work zones,

Work zone crashes declined by up to 50%.

“It’s all good, It’s for the good of the workers,” Bosken said.

“There’s good men. I know a lot of guys that work out there. Keep them safe. I think it’s a great idea,” Courtney said.

“Many injuries and fatalities in work zones can be prevented if drivers simply slow down, and that’s the goal of this program,” Major Robert Krol with Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.

Under the new legislation, all previous violations are reset.

