Spirit Airlines to resume nonstop service from Latrobe to popular US vacation destination

LATROBE, Pa. — Spirit Airlines announced it will resume nonstop service from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe to Myrtle Beach beginning this spring.

The flights will start on April 15, with five flights running weekly.

“We know Myrtle Beach is a favorite destination for our Latrobe Guests, and we look forward to resuming this route for travelers to enjoy a warm getaway,” said Andrea Lusso, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. “Our Latrobe Guests are true Spirit super fans, and we’re grateful for how much they embrace our high-value service.”

Flights are now available to book on Spirit’s website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group