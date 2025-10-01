Spirit Christmas to open to Pittsburgh-area locations this holiday season

Spirit Christmas will expand to 30 locations this year, including two Pittsburgh-area stores, nearly quadrupling its footprint after launching in 2024.

The two local locations will be at Village Square Mall in Bethel Park and North Hills Village on McKnight Road.

The stores will offer an “immersive in-store experience featuring festive décor, unique gifts, holiday apparel, and interactive displays designed to spark joy and nostalgia."

“At Spirit, we believe the magic of the season does not end with Halloween—it transforms,” said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Christmas. “Back by popular demand and with even more locations, Spirit Christmas is an extension of our sensory-rich, interactive holiday experiences. From our one-of-a-kind Santa photo experience to an exclusive collection of festive merchandise, we’re thrilled to welcome guests back for another unforgettable season of magic and fun.”

Bookings are now open for both locations for photos with Santa, which begin on Nov. 21.

For more information, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group