Springdale residents meet with Allegheny DC to discuss pros, cons of proposed data center

SPRINGDALE, Pa. — Dozens of residents filled a packed gym Wednesday night to hear plans for a proposed data center that could reshape part of Springdale.

The informational meeting, hosted by Allegheny DC, was another opportunity for the public to learn details about the nearly 50-acre project.

It’s proposed to be built at the former site of the Cheswick Generation Station in Springdale.

The developers said the facility would bring hundreds of construction and permanent jobs and increase tax revenue for the borough and local schools.

“It’s going to benefit the community in so many ways,” one union member said.

But not everyone was convinced.

Tesoro Fedel said the project poses “a large risk of massively increased cost to the community with little benefit.”

Another resident, Megan Werner, expressed frustration with the developers’ responses to questions about the potential impact on utility costs.

“You’re not answering the question,” Werner said. “You’re dancing around, offering false promises and projected numbers.”

Allegheny DC consultant Brian Regli told Channel 11 “People should be concerned about their bills going up, but not because of one individual data center,” Regli said. “They should be concerned because the impact is already evident in people’s bills.”

Regli added that the company plans to limit water usage and reduce noise from the facility.

He also said the project would create job opportunities in the area.

“It’s going to be electricians, workers, people who understand HVAC systems, people who work with their hands,” Regli said.

Some residents, however, questioned whether those jobs would remain long-term.

“There’s no guarantee that level of investment will continue on,” one attendee said.

The borough’s planning commission is expected to meet on Monday, November 17, to make a recommendation on the proposal.

Springdale council members will reconvene to hold a public hearing on Monday, Nov. 24.

