Springfest in Greene County carries on, despite cool temperatures

Despite unseasonable temperatures on Saturday, people still celebrated the spring season during Springfest at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

The festival featured live entertainment, food trucks, local vendors and activities for kids.

Sadly, a scheduling conflict prevented the annual helicopter candy drop.

“This year, due to certain circumstances, we have just a ton of candy,” said Joshua Koss, pastor of Cross Point Assembly of God. “It’s going to be a candy hunt this year. Over 100,000 pieces of candy.”

Despite the change, kids still got to fill their baskets and buckets with sweets during the hunt.

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