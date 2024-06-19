Stage AE shows this week will be indoors due to excessive heat

Shows planned at Stage AE this week will be held indoors due to the heat.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the Pittsburgh area through Friday with heat index values forecast to climb to 105 degrees.

Due to excessive heat warnings, our shows this week at Stage AE will be indoors.

Tickets on sale now for Brothers Osborne, June 20th, Walker Hayes June 21st and The Clarks June 22nd



Brothers Osbourne with The Cadillac Three take the stage on June 20, followed by Walker Hayes with Matt Shuster on June 21, and The Clarks with Tiny Wars on June 22.

