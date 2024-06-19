Local

Stage AE shows this week will be indoors due to excessive heat

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Stage AE

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Shows planned at Stage AE this week will be held indoors due to the heat.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the Pittsburgh area through Friday with heat index values forecast to climb to 105 degrees.

Brothers Osbourne with The Cadillac Three take the stage on June 20, followed by Walker Hayes with Matt Shuster on June 21, and The Clarks with Tiny Wars on June 22.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Justin Timberlake arrested for DWI in New York: reports
  • Woman charged with killing baby in Shadyside, injuring his twin
  • LIVE UPDATES: Storms leave behind damage, thousands of homes without power
  • VIDEO: Storms bring down massive tree, tearing off corner of a house in Richland Township
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read