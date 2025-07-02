Standing Wave Coffee Roasters secures South Side location, aims to open this fall

PITTSBURGH — Standing Wave Coffee Roasters will open its physical location at 2024 Sarah St. on the South Side.

The company was first launched by brothers Evan and Colin Frye as an independent roastery in 2020, complimenting a pre-existing, separate brick-and-mortar shop in Donegal, Silver Horse Coffee. In 2022, Standing Wave launched a coffee truck, traveling to various neighborhoods in Pittsburgh. The brothers then secured funds to open a brick-and-mortar location earlier this year. Colin Frye called the location the “central headquarters” of the business going forward and that the location was interesting to them because it was not on East Carson Street.

“You take like a hundred feet off Carson Street and you almost feel like you’re in Brooklyn with the row houses and more neighborhood community,” Frye said. “It’s almost like two different environments and I think that the community in the South Side residential areas don’t necessarily compare themselves to the activity on Carson Street. It’s like two different vibes.”

