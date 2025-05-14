State lawmaker plans to introduce legislation regulating handling of pet remains by funeral homes

PITTSBURGH — State lawmakers are preparing a first-of-its-kind legislation in Pennsylvania, seeking a regulatory framework around pet funeral home services.

We spoke with people who say it’s bittersweet as they are still reeling from the actions of Vereb Funeral Home and Eternity Pet Memorial.

“If nothing else, it makes me feel good that there is some sort of justice for my dog and other pet owners that are victims of this person’s heinous crimes,” said Maria Briggs, who is a victim of the Vereb Funeral Home actions.

She thinks of her late dog Ellie often, especially after her name was on one of the many lists of pets the Attorney General said were wrongfully dumped in a landfill by Patrick Vereb. Now, this legislation is being proposed in the State Senate to keep this from happening again.

“I certainly hope that justice is going to be served, Briggs said. “I hope that this Patrick Vereb gets what he deserves.”

Vereb is accused of dumping over 6,500 pets into a landfill after owners paid hundreds of dollars for the cremation of their pets.

The memo about the bill, which will be known as Holding Funeral Homes Accountable for Pet Cremations, says it’s an effort to “create an offense related to misrepresenting the disposal of animal remains and include additional penalties on funeral directors and their licenses for violating this act. ”

Senator Nick Pisciottano (D-45) serves as Co-Chairman of the Animal Protection Caucus. He said when he heard about the case, he couldn’t help but think of his two rescue dogs.

“We have actually gone to funeral homes to get our dogs cremated in the past. So, it really struck a personal tone with me and a lot of our constituents talked about actually having to grieve their lost pets a second time,” Pisciottano said.

There is no timeline for when the bill will be introduced or reach the Governor’s desk, but Pisciottano hopes it will move quickly as it has support from both sides of the aisle.

A class action lawsuit was filed at the Allegheny County Courthouse against funeral home owner Patrick Vereb. He is also facing state charges and is currently out on bail.

Vereb is scheduled for an arraignment on June 18 at 2 p.m.

