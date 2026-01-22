State police ask for help identifying suspect in theft at Indiana County bank

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a theft at an Indiana County bank.

Police say a woman arrived at S&T Bank in Burrell Township around noon on Tuesday.

The woman allegedly used a fake ID card to pose as another person. She then tried to deposit a fake check for $3,700 and withdrew $5,000 from the other person’s account.

Police say the woman then went to S&T Bank in Armagh and posed as another person.

Similar incidents have been reported in the Altoona, Ebensburg and Gallitzin areas, police say.

The woman is described as middle-aged and white with long, straight hair. Police say her fingernails were painted white during the incident in Burrell Township.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Indiana at 724-357-1960 or PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

A cash reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

