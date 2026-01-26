State police ask for help identifying suspects in Mercer County laundromat theft

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help identifying a vehicle and two people suspected in a Mercer County theft.
A PSP official says troopers are investigating a theft at J&J Laundromat in Coolspring Township, Mercer County.
Investigators say two people stole $66 and caused around $5,000 in damages to a skills machine.
Troopers released photos of a vehicle and the two people accused of the theft.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer barracks at 724-748-0044.
