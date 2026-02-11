State police ask for public’s help identifying man in connection with ‘ongoing incident’

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with an investigation.

On Wednesday, PSP Uniontown station shared photographs of a man whom they are trying to identify and speak with.

The man is not charged with any crime, but investigators would like to question him in connection with an “ongoing incident,” PSP says.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call PSP Uniontown at (724) 439-7111 and request to speak with Trooper Rukat. Callers can remain anonymous.

