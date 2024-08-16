State police asking for help finding vehicle involved in hit-and-run that left woman injured

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help from the public after a driver fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Butler County that left a woman injured.

A woman was hit by a car on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. while walking north on Fisher Road about a half-mile north of Saxonburg. State police said the driver didn’t stop and continued north.

The woman was taken to a hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Police said the vehicle involved may have been a dark red/maroon Jeep SUV with stickers on the right side of the rear window and a sparkle license plate cover. The vehicle may also have damage to its passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Butler at 724-284-8100

