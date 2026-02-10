State Police asking for information after cat stolen from Westmoreland County campground

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a cat was stolen from a campground in Westmoreland County.

The theft happened on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. at the KOA Campground on Waltz Mill Road in Sewickley Township.

Police said a woman entered the lodge area of the campground and used the community laundry machines. When she was getting ready to leave, she allegedly took a cat that lives inside the lodge and belongs to the camp. Police said she put the cat in her white Toyota Rav4, possibly with a California license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288 or PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477 or online here.

State police said that all callers to PSP Tips could be eligible for a cash reward that leads to an arrest or helps solve a crime.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group