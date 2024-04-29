State police in Butler searching for man who fled traffic stop on foot

State police in Butler are looking for the driver that fled a traffic stop.

At around 9:35 p.m. on March 29, troopers were conducting speed enforcement on Evans City Road in Butler Township and tried to stop a black Chevy Equinox.

When the vehicle stopped, the driver got out and fled on foot. He could not be located.

Troopers say the driver was David Eberhardt, who has multiple warrants for his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Butler state police.

