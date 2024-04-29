Local

State police in Butler searching for man who fled traffic stop on foot

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Stock photo of police lights. (Avid_creative/Getty Images)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

State police in Butler are looking for the driver that fled a traffic stop.

At around 9:35 p.m. on March 29, troopers were conducting speed enforcement on Evans City Road in Butler Township and tried to stop a black Chevy Equinox.

When the vehicle stopped, the driver got out and fled on foot. He could not be located.

Troopers say the driver was David Eberhardt, who has multiple warrants for his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Butler state police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Police incident underway in Ligonier, residents asked to avoid the area
  • Flames tear through building in Sharpsburg
  • ‘She should be here’ Family, friends of missing teen girl found dead in Fayette County hold vigil
  • VIDEO: ‘She should be here’ Family, friends of missing teen girl found dead in Fayette County hold vigil
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read