State police continue search for Westmoreland County man last seen in 2013

State police continue their search for Albert Leroy Copper of Avonmore, who went missing in 2013.

The morning of June 6, 2013, Copper’s family contacted state police to report that he left for work at about 3:45 a.m. but never arrived. His vehicle was found at around 2:30 p.m. that day on a dirt road in the woods, about 1/4 mile east of Route 156 in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County.

Copper, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, has red hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black “Peterbilt” ballcap, gray pocket T-shirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes and black and gray Hanes briefs.

Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact PSP Tips toll-free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

All callers could be eligible for a cash reward.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group