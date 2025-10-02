State police gearing up for enforcement during Indiana University of Pennsylvania Homecoming weekend

INDIANA, Pa. — State police troopers are gearing up for the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Homecoming weekend to keep order and ensure the community’s safety.

Troop A, Indiana, will be joined by surrounding stations and specialized units, including the Tactical Mounted Section and Canine Unit, to conduct roving patrols and enhance traffic enforcement.

“The state police and our partners in law enforcement are committed to providing Homecoming attendees with a safe experience on the highways and at events in Indiana County,” said Lt. Christopher J. Terrana, station commander for Troop A.

Throughout the weekend, troopers will patrol neighborhoods and highways to investigate any criminal activity or traffic violations that could affect the community’s quality of life, such as DUI and disorderly conduct.

Police warn residents and visitors that police animals will be part of the patrols, and harming them is a felony under Pennsylvania law.

Police encourage everyone to enjoy the weekend’s activities responsibly and to report any suspicious activity by calling 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group