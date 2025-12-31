State police give safety tips following uptick in vehicle thefts in Fayette County

Pennsylvania State Police are giving safety tips to residents, following an uptick in vehicle thefts in Fayette County.

The increase in thefts has been particularly apparent in the Uniontown area, PSP says. In many cases, the vehicles have been left unlocked, making them easy targets.

PSP gave these tips to help prevent vehicle theft:

Always lock your vehicle when it is left unattended, even for short periods

Never leave keys or key fobs inside an unattended vehicle

Park in well-lit areas and remain aware of your surroundings

Do not leave valuables visible inside your vehicle, especially during the holiday season

Report any suspicious activity immediately by dialing 911

