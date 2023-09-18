Local

State police investigate bomb threat made against Albert Gallatin Area School District

By WPXI.com News Staff

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The Albert Gallatin Area School District is one of multiple schools to have received a threatening email over the weekend.

According to a letter sent by the district’s superintendent, Christopher Pegg, multiple schools received threatening emails on Friday.

Pegg said the emails said, “I placed bombs in all your schools.” The sender did not name a specific school or district.

Pennsylvania State Police were called in to investigate these threats and have deemed the email as “not credible.”

The Albert Gallatin Area School District was checked out of an abundance of caution.

Pegg said the safety of students, faculty, staff and visitors is the district’s top priority.

