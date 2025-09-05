Local

State police investigating allegations of indecent assault against EMT involved with youth football

By WPXI.com News Staff

MARS, Pa. — State police are investigating allegations of indecent assault made against an EMT involved with a local youth football program.

11 Investigates has learned Pennsylvania State Police are investigating several allegations of “indecent assault within Adams Township.”

“As someone who also gets those clearances, I don’t understand how that’s possible,” the mom told us.

Channel 11’s Rich Pierce learned exactly how it could be possible for this man.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

