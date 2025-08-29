State police investigating attempted kidnapping of teen girl in Indiana County

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man tried to kidnap a teen girl in Indiana County, state police say.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called to the 300 block of Apple Lane in Center Township at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

A 17-year-old girl told police she was walking home and encountered a man standing near her driveway. She said he grabbed her arm but she managed to pull away and flee the area.

The man was described as a man of average build who was dressed in black clothing and wearing a ski mask. The victim said he did not say anything to her.

Troopers have canvassed the area, interviewed neighbors and reviewed surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Lance at 724-357-1960.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group