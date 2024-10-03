State police investigating bomb threat at Purchase Line Elementary School in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a bomb threat at Purchase Line Elementary School in Commodore, Indiana County.

Police said the explosives detection K-9 unit is conducting a sweep of the school.

As of 3:45 p.m. Thursday, no explosives have been found.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on WPXI.com.

A post from the school district said elementary school students and staff have been evacuated to the high school building.

“Elementary dismissal will occur from the high school including student pick-up. We will be dismissing at the regularly scheduled time. Parent pick-up will be at the district office side of the building. More information will be shared when it is available,” a Facebook post reads.

