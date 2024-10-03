Local

State police investigating bomb threat at Purchase Line Elementary School in Indiana County

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

State police investigating bomb threat at Purchase Line Elementary School in Indiana County State police investigating bomb threat at Purchase Line Elementary School in Indiana County

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a bomb threat at Purchase Line Elementary School in Commodore, Indiana County.

Police said the explosives detection K-9 unit is conducting a sweep of the school.

As of 3:45 p.m. Thursday, no explosives have been found.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on WPXI.com.

A post from the school district said elementary school students and staff have been evacuated to the high school building.

“Elementary dismissal will occur from the high school including student pick-up. We will be dismissing at the regularly scheduled time. Parent pick-up will be at the district office side of the building. More information will be shared when it is available,” a Facebook post reads.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • UPMC plans to buy multiple MedExpress urgent care locations in 2025
  • Student loan grace period ends; what happens now?
  • 2 men arrested after attack in Downtown Pittsburgh
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh-area Red Cross volunteers head south to help Hurricane Helene victims
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    ”Countdown

    Most Read