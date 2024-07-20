Local

State police investigating reported kidnapping attempt in Indiana County

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

State police investigating reported kidnapping attempt in Indiana County

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a reported kidnapping attempt in Indiana County.

According to a news release, troopers responded to a home on Ryan Road at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

A juvenile female told police she was grabbed by a white man near her home.

State police searched the area for three hours, but couldn’t find him.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • CrowdStrike, Microsoft outage: Flights grounded, business stopped globally
  • Hundreds of firefighters gather for funeral of former chief killed in Trump rally shooting
  • PHOTOS: Funeral procession for Corey Comperatore, former fire chief killed at Trump rally
  • VIDEO: Safes stolen, $12K in damage reported at local VFW
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read