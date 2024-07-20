State police investigating reported kidnapping attempt in Indiana County

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a reported kidnapping attempt in Indiana County.

According to a news release, troopers responded to a home on Ryan Road at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

A juvenile female told police she was grabbed by a white man near her home.

State police searched the area for three hours, but couldn’t find him.

The investigation is ongoing.

