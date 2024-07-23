State police looking for 2 men accused of stealing $2.1K in jewelry from Indiana County Walmart

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for two men who allegedly stole $2,100 in jewelry from an Indiana County Walmart.

On June 9 at around 3:30 p.m., two men went to the Walmart at 3100 Oakland Avenue in White Township and picked out jewelry worth $3,200 to buy, police said.

One of the men paid for $1,100 worth of jewelry, using cash to intentionally distract the cashier. The other man did not pay for the remaining jewelry.

The suspects left the store with the jewelry and were seen on video surveillance leaving Southtowne Plaza in a black Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV, which was parked in the nearby McDonald’s parking lot.

One suspect is described as a white man with medium-length dark hair and a beard. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt with the letters “EA” and possibly the number 7 in white across the chest, a wristwatch and blue jeans.

The other suspect is described as a white man with short dark hair wearing a light blue collared shirt and blue jeans.

Tips may be referred to Tpr. Genser at 724-357-1960.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group