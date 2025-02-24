State police looking for 22-year-old woman potentially abducted in McKeesport area

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a woman who they say was possibly abducted in the McKeesport area.

Troopers are trying to find Kylee Fair, 22, who was potentially abducted in the McKeesport area “after being dropped off by a known party.”

Family members and associates of Fair were contacted by a spoofed phone number about her status, which Troopers say leads them to believe she is in danger.

Anyone with information on where she may be should call PSP Kittanning at 724-543-2011 and ask to talk to someone in the Criminal Investigations Unit.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group