State Police looking for endangered man believed to be in Allegheny County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State troopers are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man they believe could be in danger.
Richard William Rhine, 56, was last seen at a house on Bonniebrook Road in Jefferson Township at 9 a.m. on Saturday. He was reported missing just over 7 hours later.
Rhine is a white man with blue eyes and brown hair. He is 6 feet tall, 1 inch tall and weighs around 160 pounds.
He drives a 2018 Silver Mitsubishi Outlander SUV. The license plate number is LVJ2832.
Troopers say the car was spotted on Route 356 near Monroe Road in Sarver at around 10:30 a.m.
Rhine could be in the area of the RIDC Industrial Park in Allegheny County.
Anyone with information on Rhine’s whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-284-8100.
