Man dies after overnight shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating the death of a man who showed up at a local hospital after he was shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

According to police, the man was brought to the hospital by a private vehicle in critical condition around 4 a.m. He later died of his injuries.

Police learned that the shooting may have happened in the 1500 block of Lincoln Ave., in the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. They later found a vehicle struck by gunfire and other ballistic evidence in the area.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

