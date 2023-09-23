Man in critical condition after being shot in chest in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday morning.

According to police, the man called 911 around 11 a.m. after he was shot in the chest on the 2300 block of East Hills Drive.

Detectives in the area were able to help the man within minutes. He was then taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say a firearm was recovered from the scene, and a woman was questioned at police headquarters.

The department’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating.

