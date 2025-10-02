State police looking for missing 75-year-old pilot who took off in small airplane in Indiana County

YOUNG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding a missing pilot who took off in a small plane in Indiana County on Wednesday evening and didn’t return.

Troopers said David Edward Wittmer, 75, was flying the ultralight aircraft and practicing touch-and-go landings in a field near Church Street in Young Township. He was reported to have taken off from the field around 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and has not yet returned.

Wittmer’s truck was found near the field, and his phone was located inside a nearby camper he was using.

INDIANA COUNTY: Troopers Searching for Missing Pilot, Ultralight Aircraft in Indiana County. pic.twitter.com/4fjqBgZwr3 — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) October 2, 2025

According to a release from state police, investigators believe Wittmer and the aircraft are likely to be found within a two to six-mile radius of the field. They added that, however, the aircraft may have a range of up to 100 miles.

State troopers, members of the PSP Aviation Patrol Unit and local firefighters searched overnight and resumed searching again Thursday morning.

Wittmer is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

