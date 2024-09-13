Local

State police looking for missing, endangered man last seen at Armstrong County hospital

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing and endangered man who was last seen at a hospital in Armstrong County.

State police in Kittanning said Sean Mcclain Powell, 34, was last seen at 6:24 p.m. Thursday at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.

Powell is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 220 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

State police said Powell was last seen wearing green hospital scrub clothes.

Anyone with information on Powell’s whereabouts is asked to contact state police in Kittanning or 911.

