State police looking for suspect after tools stolen from truck parked at Donegal Township hotel

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect after tools were stolen from a utility truck parked at a hotel in Donegal Township.

The alleged theft happened at the Holiday Inn along State Route 31 on Aug. 27, between 1:15 and 4:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect left the parking lot in a dark Ford SUV with an unknown plate number.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

