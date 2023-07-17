State police release new details after bicyclist hit, killed by car in North Union Township

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car while riding her bike in North Union Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on July 12 at 3:14 p.m. at the intersection of Pittsburgh and Hickory roads.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Family looking for answers after fatal pedestrian crash in North Union Township

Prevail Hall, 36, was riding her bike on Hickory Road when she tried to cross Pittsburgh Road without yielding to oncoming traffic, state police said.

A 2014 Buick Verano hit Hall. Channel 11 talked with her family and learned the driver stopped.

Hall was taken to Uniontown Hospital by EMS where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Hall’s family has a GoFundMe page to help pay funeral expenses.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group