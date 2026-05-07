State police report details crash along Pennsylvania Turnpike in New Stanton; Texas woman killed

NEW STANTON, Pa. — A crash along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in New Stanton last month was deadly, a new report from Pennsylvania State Police says.

The crash happened April 8 on the eastbound side of the Turnpike near mile marker 75.4, 911 dispatchers said. One person was flown to a hospital from the scene.

But according to a PSP report issued this week, that patient did not survive.

Troopers say that, around 7:30 p.m., a vehicle was heading eastbound in the right lane of the Turnpike. The driver reportedly fell asleep, causing the vehicle to drift out of the road and hit an embankment.

The vehicle hit the ground in a rocky stormwater guiding system, rolled over and stopped in a grassy area nearby.

The vehicle’s front passenger was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, where she was pronounced dead. PSP identifies her as Navya Nelakuditi, 22, of Houston, Texas.

The driver, a man, sustained minor injuries, troopers say.

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