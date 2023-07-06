State police searching for Indiana County man accused of assaulting young girl

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — State police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a juvenile in Indiana County.

According to a news release, Mark Allen Juart, 36, was charged in April with a felony count of indecent assault of a person under 13. He is also facing a summary count of harassment.

An arrest warrant was issued for Juart but troopers haven’t been able to find him.

His charges stem from an investigation into incidents of indecent assault against a female juvenile in a White Township home between Jan. 2022 and March 2023.

Juart is described as a white male, he is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 lbs. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call State Police Indiana at 724-357-1960 or dial 911.

