State police searching for Indiana County man who allegedly set couch on fire inside woman’s home

ERNEST BOROUGH, Pa. — State troopers are actively searching for a man who is wanted for arson and terroristic threats following an incident in Indiana County early Friday.

Steven R. Marsh, 37, of McIntyre, has been charged with arson, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and harassment after allegedly setting fire to a couch at a residence on Third Street in Ernest Borough.

The incident began when troopers responded to a 911 hang-up call at approximately 2:57 a.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered that Marsh had allegedly kicked in the basement door of a woman’s home and set fire to a couch while the victim was inside. Marsh reportedly extinguished the fire before fleeing the scene.

He is also accused of sending threatening text messages to the victim.

Despite a search of the area, Troopers were unable to locate Marsh.

Marsh is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 160 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on Marsh’s whereabouts to contact Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960.

