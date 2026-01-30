State police seize 40K bags of suspected fentanyl during stop on PA Turnpike in Westmoreland County

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police seized thousands of bags of suspected drugs from a vehicle during a traffic stop on the PA Turnpike.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office says troopers were monitoring turnpike traffic in Hempfield Township on Thursday.

Troopers noticed a vehicle traveling west and making several traffic violations, so they initiated a stop, the office says.

The driver, Gerard Polanco-Peralta, of New Jersey, allegedly displayed several indicators of criminal activity.

Polanco-Peralta allowed troopers to search the vehicle, where they found a bag filled with about 800 bricks, or 40,000 baggies, of suspected fentanyl, the office says.

The drugs reportedly have an approximate street value of more than $80,000.

Online court records show Polanco-Peralta is facing drug-related charges. He’s being held in the Westmoreland County Prison and has been denied bail.

