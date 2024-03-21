State police stepping up patrols at Indiana University of Pennsylvania for ‘IUPatty’s’ weekend

State police in Indiana County are advising residents and visitors of Indiana of their planned enforcement activities during the upcoming non-sanctioned “IUPatty’s” celebratory weekend.

During last year’s festivities, 12 people were hurt when the floor collapsed at an off-campus apartment.

There will be increased traffic enforcement and supplemental roving patrols as surrounding stations, the Mounted Patrol Unit and the Bureau of Liquor Control provide extra support, state police said.

Troopers will also be on horseback patrolling the community.

Residents and visitors of Indiana are encouraged to immediately call 911 to report suspicious activity.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group