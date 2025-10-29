State representative from Allegheny County announces retirement after term ends in 2026

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A state representative from our area has announced she’s retiring from public service.

Rep. Anita Kulik, D-Allegheny, plans to retire at the end of her current term on Nov. 30, 2026.

Kulik, who represents the 45th District, said it’s been the “greatest privilege” to serve the people of Collier, Kennedy, Neville, Robinson, Stowe, Bridgeville, Carnegie, Coraopolis, McKees Rocks and Pennsbury Village, as well as residents of Scott, Rosslyn Farms and the four North boroughs earlier on.

“Being able to serve in the areas where I grew up and spent my life made my terms in office so very special,” Kulik said. “The people and communities are amazing, and it was truly a privilege to be able to serve and represent them.”

The decision to retire came after discussions with staff and family members, Kulik said.

A former Kennedy Township commissioner, Kulik was first elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2016. She chairs the House Game and Fisheries Committee.

