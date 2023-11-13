State representative holds celebration of Diwali in McCandless

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A state legislator held an open house in celebration of Diwali in Allegheny County.

Diwali is celebrated every autumn by more than one billion people across the globe. It is also known as the Hindu festival of lights.

State Representative Arvind Venkat says he wanted to invite his constituents to celebrate with him at his office at 9800B Mcknight Road.

“Being the first Indian American in the state house and the first Hindu in the state house as well, I wanted to share this joyous occasion with my community,” said Venkat.

Venkat also used the celebration as a way to show people the services his office can provide.

North Hills Community Outreach also partnered with Venkat’s office to hold a food drive. Donations for the drive will be accepted until Dec. 15.

