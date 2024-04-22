State Supreme Court rejects appeal to merge Wilkinsburg Borough into Pittsburgh

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejected an appeal by a group pushing for Wilkinsburg Borough to merge into Pittsburgh.

Wilkinsburg Borough leaders call this ruling the last nail in the coffin for merging the Borough and the City of Pittsburgh.

Now they want to put annexation behind them and talk about the future.

That future includes new development with a new Aldi set to be built and open in a year right on Penn Avenue. Plus add in new affordable housing and retail space, the hope is growth.

The Vice President of Council Renee Haynes-Johnson told Channel 11 that too much time was spent on trying to change Wilkinsburg by tying it to the City of Pittsburgh that she hopes this ruling brings residents peace and excitement for what’s to come.

“We believe Wilkinsburg deserves its independence, to be given the opportunity to make its own decision to rebuild its own self, we did not believe Wilkinsburg would have been given a fair shake had it become part of Pittsburgh,” Haynes-Johnson said.

The group pushing for the merger the last few years was the Wilkinsburg Community Development Corporation which could not be reached for comment on the ruling.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group