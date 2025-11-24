Station Square under new ownership

PITTSBURGH — Station Square is officially under new ownership.

WS Development, a Boston-based developer and one of the largest privately held development firms in the country, purchased the 646,000-square-foot mixed-use district on Pittsburgh’s South Shore, marking a significant step in the area’s ongoing revitalization.

“Station Square has long been one of Pittsburgh’s most distinctive places,” said Jeremy Sclar, chairman and CEO of WS Development. “We’re inspired by its history and excited to build on that foundation as we imagine a future that sees this one-of-a-kind, mixed-use destination reach its full potential in serving the community and bringing exciting partners to Pittsburgh.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times, WS Development has a track record and portfolio of urban mixed-use projects.

Station Square, located along the Monongahela River, has been a key part of Pittsburgh’s waterfront revival since the 1970s, offering a blend of dining, entertainment, hospitality and office space. Its strategic location near landmarks such as the Monongahela Incline, the Gateway Clipper Fleet and Highmark Stadium, as well as its function as a transit hub for over 20,000 passengers daily, underscores its importance as a gathering place for residents, city workers and visitors.

Station Square has seen a number of closures in recent years. The Hard Rock Cafe closed in February after 20 years. Buca Di Beppo and Joe’s Crab Shack also shut down the year before that.

The new owners have major anchors to build upon, including the Grand Concourse restaurant, the corporate headquarters of Wesco International Inc., video game firm Schell Games and the home dock of the Gateway Clipper, according to PBT.

