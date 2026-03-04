Steady rain develops on Wednesday evening

PITTSBURGH — Clouds are moving in, with rain developing for the late evening hours.

Heavy rain is possible overnight with chances of thunder.

TRACK THE RAIN WITH OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR

Areas of fog, along with mild temperatures, are anticipated overnight, with lows around the 50-degree mark.

Thursday will be warmer with highs rising into the mid-60s. Another round of rain is expected in the afternoon and evening. Pockets of heavy rain and thunder are possible at times. Watch for ponding on the roads and reduced visibility. Rainfall could range from half an inch to an inch and a half from tonight through Friday.

Temperatures continue rising on Friday with just a slight chance of a few passing showers in the morning. Highs will jump to near 70 degrees in the afternoon.

It will be very warm on Saturday with temperatures near record high marks in the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers and storms are possible late in the day.

Don’t forget we set the clocks ahead on Sunday at 2 a.m.

On Sunday, expect more sunshine in the afternoon and enjoy a later sunset time of 7:20 p.m. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 60s.

Make sure to get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News on WPXI. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group